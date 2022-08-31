Married at First Sight stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are expecting a baby girl

Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are expecting a baby girl.

The reality TV stars - who met and married shortly after meeting on the hit reality show 'Married at First Sight' back in 2021 - are expecting their first child together and Brianna took to social on Wednesday (31.08.22) to reveal that they are having a little girl.

She wrote on Instagram: "A sweet baby girl!!! We’re so excited and blessed. 100 percent see myself being a girl mom and definitely Vincent as a girl dad! I cannot wait to witness their bond. This little lady will have him wrapped around her finger! "

Briana went on to add that she is still in "awe" of the idea that she will soon be a mother and that she is "thrilled" to be taking on a new role.

She added: "I’m still in awe that someone will be calling me Mama soon, but I’m thrilled to take on this new role! I believe we’ll be amazing parents with a wonderful support system."

Meanwhile, her husband Vincent explained that while he never had a gender preference, now that the news has been confirmed he can definitely see the little one becoming a "daddy's girl."

He said: "I was never 'Team Boy or Girl,' because all I want is a healthy baby," he said. "I will say that it’s exciting to know the gender! I can see the tea parties, and daddy’s girl vibes running through my head. I am so blessed and just pray the process goes smoothly for Briana and baby girl. Praying for a smooth delivery, and a safe recovery for my wife. I am so thrilled for the arrival of my baby girl!!!"(sic)

