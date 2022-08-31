Sharna Burgess has quit 'Dancing with the Stars.'

The 37-year-old dancer has served as a professional on the ABC ballroom competition since 2013 but took to social media on Wednesday (30.08.22) to set the record straight regarding her future on the show.

She wrote on Instagram: "Hi, I have some news that I have to tell you guys, because I keep getting so many DMs about it. I, after long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right … I have made the really hard decision to not to do the season this year of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ There has been a list that was released saying that I would be a pro and I won’t be."

The star - who welcomed son Zayn with boyfriend and former '90210' actor Brian Austin Green back in June 2022 - went on to explain that she was "not ready" to spend several hours a day away from the newborn and is determined to "stay in the moment" after wanting to become a mother for so long.

She added: "I was not ready to spend, at minimum, 10 hours a day away from Zayn. I’m a full-time breastfeeding mama. And not only that, I just am so in love with being a mom. As much as it was hard to say no to ‘Dancing’ … I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back [with].

"I’ve been waiting for this for so long, so I am staying in that moment and I’m going to live and love every single bit of it. But it does not mean that I won’t be around … so you will see me, but it will just be in a different way."