Kylie Jenner still does "normal things."

The 25-year-old businesswoman shot to fame as a child with her famous family on long-running reality series 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' and has since gone on to become a billionaire through her KylieCosmetics company but when a follower accused her of trying "too hard to be relatable" while promoting her lip blushes on TikTok, she insisted that things are "not that deep."

Writing in the comments section of the TikTok video, she said: "It's really not that deep or calculated. This video took me 5 mins to make. and yes i still drive and do normal things."

'The Kardashians' star had initially posted the two-minute promotion video to her own TikTok and attempted to prop her phone up on the dashboard of her car, but could be heard screaming when it fell to the ground.

In response, TikTok user @plasticchandler complained that her approach was "very curated to the style of an influencer" and compared the short video to the something YouTube star Emma Chamberlain would post.

He said: "This is something Emma Chamberlain would post. And I just think it's interesting because, it's like, you're a billionaire, girl! Why are you reviewing lip kits in your car when you live in a multi-million-dollar home? You did not just go to the store and pick that up. You didn't get home from somewhere and get it from your mailbox. That was very deliberate of you going to your car to do that, and the phone drop was kind of cringey. This is not something Kylie Jenner does on the normal, I promise she doesn't just sit in her car!"