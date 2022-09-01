Leonardo DiCaprio has been "out every night" since splitting Camilla Morrone.

The 47-year-old actor is said to have called it quits with the 'Never Goin' Back' star, 25, after four years of dating and has reportedly been "out every night" in Malibu with other girls while Camila has gone on vacation to St. Tropez with her mother.

A source told PageSix: "Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging with his old crew and some girls. I thought that was a little weird when [Camilla] was in St. Tropez."

The news comes just hours after the 'Titanic' star and model Camila were said to have parted ways "over the summer" but insisted that there are "no bad feelings" between the pair.

A source said: "Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer. There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion."

Back in 2019, a source claimed that Leonardo - who has previously dated the likes of 'Gossip Girl' actress, Blake Lively as well as models Gisele Bundchen and Bar Raffaelli - was "definitely not a casual relationship" and that she had already been introduced to his parents.

An insider said: "It's definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house. Camila is long known as Leo's

girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago."

At the time, Camila also insisted that it was important to always have "an identity" outside of a relationship and was "confident" that she would become known in her own right.

She said: "I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you're dating. ... I understand the association, but I'm confident that

will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation."