Lindsay Arnold has quit 'Dancing With the Stars' after more than 10 years.

The 28-year-old professional dancer - who has 21-month-old daughter Sage with her husband Sam Cusick - admitted she had made the tough decision because it is best for herself and her family.

She wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to let you all know that I have decided not to be a part of Dancing With the Stars this season. This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family. DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!! This show has changed my life forever and will always mean the world to me."

Lindsay lives in Utah with her husband and daughter, but to compete on 'Dancing with the Stars' she would have to move to Los Angeles with her daughter, leaving her significant other back in Utah – and that "did not feel right this time around".

The star - who joined 'DWTS' in the 16th series when she was 19 years old - added: "You all know that family is the most important thing to me and doing what is best for my daughter is always going to be at the top of my list! As many of you know my family and I live in UT and in order to do DWTS I have to move myself and my daughter Sage out to LA and leave behind my husband Sam who works full time here in Utah. Logistically there is SO much involved with making this happen and there is a lot of sacrifice that has to be made that unfortunately just did not feel right for us this time around.

"We exhausted every option we could think of to make it work but at the end of the day none of the options felt good in my heart or felt like the right thing for our lives right now. We are also trying to grow our family and that in itself is a complicated logistical thing as I'm sure many of you understand.

"All this being said it's so important to me that you understand none of this has anything to do with my love for the show as that will NEVER change and it also doesn't mean that this is the end for me and DWTS. Although this decision has been so hard to make I feel so much peace about it and know that it is the right thing to do.

"I can't wait to watch this next season of DWTS and see all of my friends dance, I'm going to be the biggest fan girl! Don't worry I'll still be here sharing all the things about motherhood, touching more on our TTC journey, continuing work over on my workout program @themovementclub, and so much more! Thank you all for your continued love and support for me and my family it means so much! #dwts (sic)"

This comes after fellow 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Sharna Burgess - who welcomed son Zayn with boyfriend and former '90210' actor Brian Austin Green in June - revealed this week she has also quit the show.

She wrote on Instagram: "Hi, I have some news that I have to tell you guys, because I keep getting so many DMs about it. I, after long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right … I have made the really hard decision to not to do the season this year of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ There has been a list that was released saying that I would be a pro and I won’t be."