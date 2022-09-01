Kanye West has accused Gap of "copying" his work.

The 45-year-old rapper - who has a 10-year collaborative deal with the outlet - claimed the retailer have been ripping off ideas from his Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collaboration with their own designs.

He shared a message exchange with an unknown person, in which the texter had sent a link to a photo of a navy T-shirt with the Gap logo on the front along with the message: “This is Gap copying — YGEEB."

Kanye replied: Exactly.

"Do you want me to post this text message?”

The 'Stronger' rapper - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with ex-wife Kim Kardashian - used the caption of the post to air another grievance about the company, claimed they had axed a planned photoshoot with his kids without him knowing.

He wrote: “But they canceled the photo shoot with my kids in Japan without me knowing.(sic)"

In a separate post, Kanye claimed he had been cut out of meetings by Gap.

He shared a photo of some Yeezy Gap sunglasses and wrote: “Gap held a meeting about me without me?”

The 'Bound 2' hitmaker also shared a video in which he addressed a group, possibly of Gap staff.

He declared: “This is not celebrity marketing. This is not a collaboration. This is a life mission."

And in a late post, Kanye hit out at both Gap and another of his collaborators, Adidas, for failing to fulfil a promise to build "permanent stores" for their ventures.

Sharing his plan to open independent Yeezy stores around the world, beginning with Atlanta, he wrote: “I’ll buy the land and or building. Then we gonna open up in every state and then internationally.

"Anyone who has over 10 years retail experience and is ready to change the world post your instagram handle or store location in the comments and we'll find you.

“I signed with both Adidas and Gap because it contractually stated they would build permanent stores which neither company has done even though I saved both of those companies at the same time.(sic)"