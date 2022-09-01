Kevin Federline didn't get involved in Britney Spears' conservatorship for the sake of their children.

The 40-year-old pop icon's ex-husband recently claimed that their sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, haven't seen their mother "for months".

He claimed the boys had "decided" they didn't want to see their mother or attend her recent wedding to Sam Asghari and suggested the teenagers were embarrassed by her revealing Instagram posts, something she has denied.

He also leaked footage of Britney - who he was married to between 2004 and 2007 - seemingly telling off her boys.

And in a teaser for an interview on Australia's '60 Minutes', which airs on Sunday (04.09.22), Kevin explains why he had nothing to do with the conservatorship the 'Toxic' hitmaker was placed under the year after their divorce and was finally freed from in November 2021 after almost 14 years.

The 'Womanizer' singer's father Jamie stepped down from his role as conservator and filed a petition asking the courts to end the protective order and give his daughter control of her affairs again.

And Kevin says in the teaser clip: “I still feel bad for her."

When quizzed on why he had nothing to do with the conservatorship, which saw Jamie control Britney's multi-million dollar fortune and ability to make certain decisions, such as taking medication, he insisted: “The boys, the boys, the boys. I had to worry about them.

“I couldn’t get involved.”

He then said: “It’s been a few months since they’ve [their sons] actually seen her."

Before the conservatorship came to an end, Kevin's lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan claimed his client would be willing to let her spend more time with their two sons if it was terminated.

He said: "[Sean and Jayden] should be able to benefit from the removal of stress from [Britney’s] life so that they have their mom at her best.

“If Britney wants to see the children, she's able to see the children. Obviously, we don't know whether the conservatorship will be continued, but as long as the boys are properly supervised and safe, and Britney is able to do that without the presence of a conservator, [Kevin is] happy."

However, 44-year-old former backup dancer Kevin has recently posted two clips of the mother-of-two allegedly rowing with her sons, and claimed that his boys gave him permission for the footage to be made public because "the lies have to stop".

In response, Britney's attorney accused Kevin of violating “the privacy and dignity of the mother of his children.”

Mathew Rosengart hit out after he posted the videos of her arguing with her sons, and warned Kevin has created “legal issues".

He has since deleted the clips.