Kerry Katona has been "banned for life" on TikTok.

The 41-year-old star admitted her raunchy content proved too much for the video-sharing platform and she's had her account closed after breaching their rules by posting a video of her butt.

She said: "I've been banned for life on TikTok. I think it was because I put a clip of my bum.'I don't know the rules to be honest but I think they classed it as sexual harassment."

Those wanting to see more of Kerry now she's not on TikTok can subscribe to her OnlyFans account, and the blonde beauty previously admitted she's found the platform - on which she posts racy photos - a good way to make money.

She said: "I want to make money, I’m a grafter. I’ve been working since I was 14.

"Now, with something like OnlyFans, I’m actually making money while I sleep."

Kerry explained that she's "putting the money in [her] own pocket" through the site, whereas other people were previously able to profit when she was "sunbathing naked on the beach and having [her] picture taken" by a stranger.

The former Atomic Kitten singer thinks it is "crazy" just how much she's made since joining the site.

She said a few months ago: “It’s crazy how much I earn now and the community is like no other. My boobs make me feel so great. I do have so many issues when it comes to my body from being in the industry for so many years. But with OnlyFans, that’s all out the window. And that makes me feel good about myself.”

She also labelled the level of professional commitments she has lined up on her plate as “unreal”.

Kerry said: “The amount of work I’ve got right now and coming up this year is unreal. It’s absolutely amazing. I’m so excited and so thrilled. This has been one of the busiest years of my career.”