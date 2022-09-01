Miguel Sapochnik is stepping down as co-showrunner on ‘House of the Dragon’.

The 48-year-old directed the pilot episode of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series and served as its showrunner alongside Ryan Condal for the first season, but he is walking away from the project and franchise veteran Alan Taylor is joining the team.

Alan will serve as executive producer and director for season two of 'House of the Dragon’, while series creator Ryan Condal will serve as the sole showrunner for the second season and continue to work with its writer George R.R. Martin.

Miguel is also said to have signed a first-look deal with HBO to develop new projects and will stay on as an executive producer for the duration of the series.

He said in a statement: “Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honour and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of ‘House of the Dragon’.

“I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers.

“It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.

“As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He’s someone I’ve known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands.

“I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and ‘House of the Dragon’ family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season two and beyond.”

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Miguel is moving on despite spending three years trying to bring the show to life.

Meanwhile, Alan is delighted to be returning to the fantasy drama world.

He said: “It’s a pleasure and an honour to be back at HBO, immersing myself in the world of the Targaryens, I look forward to working closely with Ryan as ‘House of the Dragon’ grows into its second season.

“Ryan, Miguel and George have launched an extraordinary story, in a rich and fascinating world. Returning to Westeros will be a huge undertaking and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”