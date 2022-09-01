Avril Lavigne has hailed receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame a "dream come true".

The 37-year-old singer went back to her 'Sk8er Boi' roots when she received the honour in Los Angeles on Wednesday (31.08.22) as she posed with a skateboard and wore a hoodie bearing the slogan "Skateboarding is not a crime", which she later admitted was the outfit she wore when she visited the iconic street for the first time as a teenager.

Sharing a photo from her Los Angeles trip, she told Fox News Digital: "I mean to get a star today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an absolute dream come true, I cant believe it. I visited L.A., Hollywood, for the first time when I was 16, and this is me here photographed on that trip.

"I was wearing this hoodie, which was my favorite hoodie in high school.

"Never in a million years did I think I would have a star, and I feel very blessed and grateful and I’m happy to be making music still today."

Machine Gun Kelly was among those in attendance for the ceremony, and he admitted he'd love to write songs that connect with fans as well as the 'Complicated' hitmaker.

He said: "[She is] so far beyond an image and really is a rock star.

"Those songs have been in my life since before I even had arm hair. Just thinking about the fact that she wrote those songs at 17 years old, that are songs that me now at 30 is, like, striving to write.

"It’s so appropriate. That’s who you want to envision getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is someone who comes to the town of dreams and makes it happen."