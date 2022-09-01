Sterling K. Brown has teased he could "revisit" 'This Is Us' in a few years.

The 46-year-old actor recently said goodbye to his alter ego Randall Pearson after six seasons but he thinks it would be "entertaining" to return to the character after he's fulfilled his political ambitions, and revealed showrunner Dan Fogelman suggested a potential crossover with Aaron Sorkin's beloved drama 'The West Wing', which followed the fictional administration of Jed Bartlett (Martin Sheen) and ran from 1999 to 2006.

He told 'Extra': “Maybe a few years from now, something can be revisited.

"Fogelman had a plan. He was like, 'If I set up Randall to possibly run for president and then [Aaron] Sorkin takes it over and then they reintroduce the ‘West Wing.’ '

"That would be something that could be, ya know, entertaining.”

Sterling previously admitted the emotional moment when Randall's biological father, William Hill (Ron Cephas Jones), passed away in his character's arms in season one's 16th episode had helped him finally grieve the death of his own dad as a child because he didn't get the opportunity to say goodbye to his parent.

He said: "I wasn't able to be at the hospital (for my father's death) because I was just 10 years old and they didn't want me to be present.

"But this (the scene) was sort of an opportunity for me to say goodbye."

The emotional storyline led to Sterling becoming the first African-American actor to win a Golden Globe in the Best Actor in a Television Drama category at the 2018 ceremony after being nominated for his role in the drama.