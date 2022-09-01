Vas J Morgan is among the ambassadors who make up the new 'Clarks Collective'.

The former 'The Only Way Is Essex' star and activist joins Korean American model and fellow activist Jeannie J Park, actress-and-model Gabriella Wilde, filmmaker Basma Khalifa, and non-binary author and LGBTQ+ trailblazer Jamie Windust in the group of like-minded individuals, who have come together to empower others to "create a better future for global communities and generations to come."

Footwear retailer Clarks aims to bring about social change this autumn/winter.

Launching on September 8, the collective - who have campaigned for racial equality, mental health awareness, LGBTQ+ advocacy and family rights between them – will join forces with Clarks to help them spread their word of their new "mantra", "for the world ahead", which accompanies its AW22 line.

Clarks Global Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, Tara McRae, said: “The ‘Clarks Collective’ is a powerful group that brings to life our new brand mantra – FOR THE WORLD AHEAD. They all have an important identity, a story to tell, their own philanthropic endeavours, and a strong point of view on what they want for their world ahead. Over the coming months, Clarks is going to join and support them on their journeys, seeking to promote the welfare of others in each of their unique communities, and pay it forward. They have all opened up doors for like-minded people in their own communities, which is why we’ve chosen to work with them for this special campaign.”

A press release states: "Clarks will work with each talent individually to capture their unique personal stories, sensibilities, and visions for the future, igniting new conversations around social and environmental impact with a wider audience."

The collective will be involved in Clark's For The World Ahead campaign – with the company championing and supporting each member's causes and charities.

The AW22 For The World Ahead collection will be available in store and online at clarks.co.uk and clarksusa.com.