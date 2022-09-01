Morfydd Clark thinks Cate Blanchett is like a "mythical being".

The 33-year-old actress portrays warrior Galadriel in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' and she admitted she feels "really lucky" to be portraying the character previously depicted by the Academy Award-winning star in the 'Lord of the Rings' film trilogy.

She told E! News: "[Cate] has been such a huge part of my childhood as Galadriel. She literally feels like a mythical being to me.

"I felt really obviously so lucky to be playing a character to be portrayed by her but also it's nice to know where your character is going.

"To kind of think who Galadriel is now, she has no idea who she is going to become, that she'll become the Queen of Lothlorien but also she'll become Cate Blanchett. That's cool."

When it came to her own portrayal of Galadriel, Morfydd found a lot of similarities to herself.

She explained: "She has a very strong sense of justice and is quite rigid with that, and I can be a little rigid at times.

"I think what's interesting about her is what drives her is kind of, is instinct. She can't even necessarily put into words or even know herself."

Meanwhile, the 'Saint Maud' actress recently revealed she needed "exposure therapy" ahead of filming the Amazon Prime Video series in a bid to stop her "flinching" when shooting battle scenes as Galadriel.

She said: "When I was playing Galadriel, the stunt-team said, ‘You’ve got a problem, because you’re used to being attacked on film’,” she says. “I would flinch a lot when people came at me.

"So they did exposure therapy with me, where I would have all these huge, huge men running at me, screaming with swords. To stop me from looking frightened. Because I’ve definitely been cast as the victim. And Galadriel is not that.”