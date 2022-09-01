George Miller has written another 'Mad Max' prequel.

The 77-year-old director is returning to helm the movie 'Furiosa', which will star Anya Taylor-Joy and serves as an origin story for the character played by Charlize Theron in 'Mad Max: Fury Road', and revealed that he has another prequel idea in mind for Max Rockatansky – who has been portrayed by both Mel Gibson and Tom Hardy in the action franchise.

In an interview with The AV Club, George said: "We also wrote, not a screenplay, but almost in novel form, Nico Lathouris and I, what happened to Max in that year before, and that's something that we'll look at further down the track later."

George explained how he and the crew created backstories for every character in 'Mad Max: Fury Road' so they could be explained in the other films.

He said: "In telling the story of Furiosa, everything in 'Fury Road' had to be explained. In my mind, I have a back story of the Doof Warrior, who plays the guitar. How could a blind man play a guitar, how does he get to survive in a wasteland where everybody is in extremis? How did he come to be there?

"So we wrote little stories for every character when we made 'Fury Road'."

George revealed that the techniques for developing the story mean that the screenplay for 'Furiosa' was complete before 'Mad Max: Fury Road' was filmed.

The 'Happy Feet' director said: "We had the screenplay virtually complete before we shot 'Fury Road', and we did it because it arose out of wanting to explain to everybody who Furiosa was – to Charlize when she took on the role, and to all the actors and the designers and everybody else working on the Citadel and so on.

"The feeling was, gee, this is a pretty good screenplay, and then I kept saying to myself, 'If 'Fury Road' works, I'd really like to tell this story.'"