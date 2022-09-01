The fear of going online is costing over-65s roughly £1000 annually, says research from Vodafone.

Gloria Hunniford, the consumer rights advocate is teaming up with Vodafone UK Foundation and Independent Age to launch Hi Digital, a platform designed to increase digital literacy skills, money saving tips and to not miss out on online connections following the discovery that 45 per cent of older people are scared to go on the internet.

The 82-year-old broadcaster said: “At long last, I'm relatively comfortable online – but I absolutely understand older people's concerns. There are so many benefits to taking the plunge – from making financial savings, which are so vital at the moment, to keeping in touch with loved ones and feeling less isolated. I'm delighted that Vodafone UK Foundation has created this learning programme, especially to help build up older people's digital confidence. I urge everyone to take a look – maybe you could use it to help a friend, neighbour or an older person in your community."

The ‘Watch Dog’ star advises patience, getting help from a trusted friend or family member, doing the Hi Digital online courses, being alert for scams and fraudulent schemes and talking about your fears about the internet.

Vodafone urged the importance of aiding people “access” the possibilities stemming from being online.

Nicki Lyons, the UK Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at Vodafone UK said: "Our everyone.connected campaign is helping people access the connectivity, devices and skills they need to live life to the full. We understand why many older people aren't comfortable online and wanted to create a programme especially for them. Through Hi Digital (our Foundation's programme), and our partnership with Independent Age, we hope to reach 50,000 older people and give them the confidence to unlock financial savings and feel more connected to their loved ones. If you know someone who might benefit from the programme, please search Vodafone everyone connected to find out more."

Independent Age is “working to ensure” all can get its benefits.

Simon Hewett-Avison, Independent Age’s Director of Services said: "Being online can come with many benefits, including potential savings which are never more needed than in the current cost-of-living crisis. But as technology continues to move at an ever-increasing pace, many people over 65 tell us they feel left behind. We're working to ensure everyone has access to the support they need, in a way that works for them. Hi Digital can boost the confidence of those who do want to get online."