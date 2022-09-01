‘Love Island’ star Indiyah Polack has signed a six-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing.

The 23-year-old reality star - who finished third alongside boyfriend Dami Hope, 26, on the latest series of the ITV2 dating competition - will be face of their second-hand “marketplace” as part of the fast fashion’s brand move to being more sustainable.

She said: “As soon as I knew PLT wanted me to support this initiative and be the ambassador for the marketplace, where the focus is on re-wearing and re-selling, which is something that's important to me, I knew I wasn't going to turn the opportunity down.

“I've taken my time coming out of the villa, ensuring I have the best management team on board to help me with my career, but I'm so excited we can finally announce this partnership and share it with everyone."

According a source, the brand have had their "eye on Indiyah” for a while.

An insider told the MailOnline: "PrettyLittleThing bosses have had their eye on Indiyah, and they've been in talks to sign her for weeks now.

"To collaborate on the launch of the new marketplace felt like a great fit, she looks incredible, and believes in creating a sustainable future."

Indiyah - who follows in the footsteps of fellow ‘Love Island’ alum Molly Mae Hague and her fellow former Islander Gemma Owen - was “always” the top choice to front the new endeavour.

The brand's CEO Umar Kamani told the same outlet: “We are delighted to confirm that Indiyah will be our first ever PLT Marketplace Ambassador. Indiyah will be launching our new resale app as an exclusive seller.

“This was always our plan but due to hectic schedules, we were not able to confirm the announcements in the order that we planned.

"We hope our PLT customers know how much we value their opinions and that we would never take them for granted.”