Kate Moss' daughter was embarrassed by how short her mother's iconic Vivienne Westwood mini skirt was.

The 48-year-old supermodel famously walked the catwalk in the barely-there blue and white-striped garment, topless, with a Magnum ice cream in hand, and Lila, 19, a model herself, was mortified that her parent flashed her knickers in the revealing skirt.

Looking back on her life in looks for British Vogue, Kate recalled: "This was one of my favourites.

"This is a Vivienne Westwood show and it was a Magnum ice cream and they just said, 'Eat that as you go out with no top on.' And I was like, 'Yeah I'll try.'

"That skirt, I've got one and Lila, she's like 'Mummy! It's so short!.'

Yeah, you're supposed to see your knickers."

Elsewhere, Kate – who has graced the cover of Vogue magazine a total of 43 times over the course of her career – explained that when she made her debut on the front of the legendary fashion bible as a teenager 29 years ago, she believed she had "made it" as a model and still has the cover framed at her home.

She said: "When I had my first Vogue cover I thought, alright I’ve made it, that’s it, I don’t have to do it anymore. I think I was 19. It was really special, for me to be on Vogue it was like wow, I couldn’t believe it. I’ve got it framed at home. It’s one of my favourite pictures I think."

