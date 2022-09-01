Kate Moss' daughter Lila mortified by mum's Vivienne Westwood mini skirt

Published
2022/09/01 12:15 (BST)

Kate Moss' daughter was embarrassed by how short her mother's iconic Vivienne Westwood mini skirt was.

The 48-year-old supermodel famously walked the catwalk in the barely-there blue and white-striped garment, topless, with a Magnum ice cream in hand, and Lila, 19, a model herself, was mortified that her parent flashed her knickers in the revealing skirt.

Looking back on her life in looks for British Vogue, Kate recalled: "This was one of my favourites.

"This is a Vivienne Westwood show and it was a Magnum ice cream and they just said, 'Eat that as you go out with no top on.' And I was like, 'Yeah I'll try.'

"That skirt, I've got one and Lila, she's like 'Mummy! It's so short!.'

Yeah, you're supposed to see your knickers."

Elsewhere, Kate – who has graced the cover of Vogue magazine a total of 43 times over the course of her career – explained that when she made her debut on the front of the legendary fashion bible as a teenager 29 years ago, she believed she had "made it" as a model and still has the cover framed at her home.

She said: "When I had my first Vogue cover I thought, alright I’ve made it, that’s it, I don’t have to do it anymore. I think I was 19. It was really special, for me to be on Vogue it was like wow, I couldn’t believe it. I’ve got it framed at home. It’s one of my favourite pictures I think."

Watch the full video now via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6N4QY6qhc3s.

The September issue of British Vogue is available now.

© BANG Media International

katemoss lilamoss

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Anne Heche’s eldest son Homer Laffoon ‘bidding to take charge of late mum’s estate’
Love Island's Indiyah Polack 'signs 6-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing'
The fear of going online is costing over-65s roughly £1000 annually, research finds
Sterling K Brown teases possibility of This Is Us spin-off

Recommended