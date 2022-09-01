The 'Sonic' movies are trying to get “as much from the game as possible”.

The action-adventure comedy adaptation, based on Sega’s ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ video game franchise, was first released by Paramount back in 2020 with a sequel arriving in April 2022.

And 'Sonic Frontiers' director Morio Kishimoto previously revealed that the live-action comedy had a huge influence on the forthcoming game that's set to release in November this year.

But, according to Sonic team head Takashi Iizuka, he insisted it was the other way around.

He said: “Instead of having the games being inspired by the movies, it’s the movies that are really trying to get as much from the games as possible.”

He added: “The game development for 'Sonic Frontiers' actually started before the development of the movies, so we didn’t really put anything from the movies into the game.”

Iizuka credited the movie's success to expanding its audience to people who are now 'Sonic' fans who had never played the game before.

He said: “But one of the things that we did learn as movie one and movie two came out, is that our audience expanded a lot and we have people who are Sonic fans who have never played a Sonic game.

“On top of that, we have really young kids who are now fans of Sonic the Hedgehog.

“Just so we tell you the full story of what goes on, the people making the movie actually really respect the games and make sure that the portrayal of Sonic and of the things that he does in the movie are respectful to the property.

“They also take a look at our games and they think of all the interesting Easter eggs and references from the games that they can pack into the movies to get the game fans excited about them.”