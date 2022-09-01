‘Bomb Rush Cyberfunk’ has been pushed back until 2023.

The spiritual successor to 'Jet Set Radio' was due to be released this summer, but gamers will now have to wait a little while longer as it’s been delayed to next summer.

Developer Team Reptile announced the delay on Twitter stating that they would have been unable to take the game “to a level” they could be personally “satisfied” with had they proceeded with the original release date.

They wrote: “We are convinced that releasing the game this year will not take it to a level where we would be personally satisfied with.

“To create a fulfilling and unique game we are extending the development of 'Bomb Rush Cyberfunk' to summer 2023.”

Additionally, the studio had some positive news by promising more visuals to keep fans updated on how 'Cyberfunk' was shaping up.

The added: “Dumping a lot more visuals this week to show how it is shaping up.”

The initial trailer of the game first dropped in February 2021 with plans to launch in 2022 on PC and Nintendo Switch.

According to the game’s Steam page, players will be able to: “Start your own cypher and dance, paint, trick, face off with the cops and stake your claim to the extrusions and cavities of a sprawling metropolis in an alternate future.”

Earlier this year, the studio also shared the soundtrack from the game, which has been created and developed by 'Jet Set Radio' composer Hideki Naganuma.

Hideki said earlier in March he was surprised Sega wanted to work with him again, after the company, which published 'Jet Set Radio' back in 2000, didn’t appreciate his work.

He said: “I don’t think Sega would hire me again.

“They didn’t appreciate my music that much. The proof is that when I said I was leaving Sega, no one stopped me.”