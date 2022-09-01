Sir Sean Connery’s granddaughter Saskia has shared photos of his family’s trip to Scotland to scatter his ashes.

On what would have been the actor’s 92nd birthday, his relatives including fashion designer Saskia Connery took the Royal Scotsman train to say a final farewell at a number of his favourite spots in his homeland.

Saskia, 26, has now posted images online showing high jinks on the trip, including her posing in an ice bucket with her sister Natasha’s boyfriend Harper Peck, grandson of the Hollywood icon Gregory.

She joked alongside the image shared on Wednesday (31.08.22): “Forecasting the champagne bucket hat as a big fall trend.”

Saskia was also pictured being picked up in the aisle of the train as the group turned the poignant journey into a moment of celebration in Sir Sean”s memory.

It comes after Saskia recently broke off her engagement to banking heir Phillip Thomas Muhr, 35.

Sir Sean’s widow Micheline Roquebrune, 93, is said to have travelled to his native Scotland with relatives for the ceremony to grant his last wish to be returned to his homeland.

His actor son Jason, 59, was also understood to have been among the party saying goodbye to the Indiana Jones and James Bond actor.

A 50-strong entourage, dressed in tartan, were said to have arrived at Edinburgh Waverley station on board the Royal Scotsman train on Thursday (26.08.22) to the sound of a trombonist playing ‘King of the Swingers’

A source told the Daily Record: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw Micheline and her party step off the train.

“A trombonist began playing the famous song from the ‘Jungle Book’. Micheline walked very slowly arm in arm with a relative to her waiting car. “She was small and petite but very, very glamorous and she was dressed in a beige cream coloured outfit as if she were going to a wedding. Everyone had on some sort of tartan.

“We understand Sir Sean’s ashes were scattered at various different points of importance to him in his life. It has all been building up to their final destination which was Edinburgh and Dalmeny.”

The group were said to have been taken from the station in a fleet of people carriers, and are understood to have later held a birthday party in Sir Sean’s memory at the Tudor Gothic mansion, Dalmeny.

Micheline said after his death at their home in the Bahamas in 2020: “We are going to bring Sean back to Scotland – that was his final wish. He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and also in his homeland.”

Sir Sean said in 2008: “Scotland is my home and emotionally I’ve never left.”