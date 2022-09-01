‘PGA Tour 2K23’ has officially unveiled its list of licensed courses for this year’s game.

In addition to the 17 courses from ‘PGA Tour 2K21’ which will be returning, the world’s premier membership organisation for touring professional golfers will be adding three new courses which include; the South Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club, and St. George’s Golf and Country Club.

2K and HB studios have used aerial drone footage as well as high-resolution photography provided by the management of each course to create the illusion and give an in-game representation of real-world courses.

The courses also feature futuristic buildings, signage, hazards, fairways, greens, and climate as well as 360 unique fairways and dance floors to keep golfers swinging.

The full list of courses available at launch in PGA TOUR 2K23 includes:

• Atlantic Beach Country Club;

• Bay Hill Golf Club Lodge (Arnold Palmer Course);

• Copperhead (Innisbrook);

• Detroit Golf Club;

• East Lake Golf Club;

• Quail Hollow Club;

• Riviera Country Club;

• St George’s Golf and Country Club;

• The Renaissance Club;

• TPC Boston;

• TPC Deere Run;

• TPC Louisiana;

• TPC River Highlands;

• TPC San Antonio;

• TPC Sawgrass;

• TPC Scottsdale;

• TPC Southwind;

• TPC Summerlin;

• TPC Twin Cities; and

• Wilmington Country Club (South Course).