PGA Tour 2K23 reveals full list of licensed courses for this year’s game

Published
2022/09/01 13:00 (BST)

‘PGA Tour 2K23’ has officially unveiled its list of licensed courses for this year’s game.

In addition to the 17 courses from ‘PGA Tour 2K21’ which will be returning, the world’s premier membership organisation for touring professional golfers will be adding three new courses which include; the South Course of Wilmington Country Club, The Renaissance Club, and St. George’s Golf and Country Club.

2K and HB studios have used aerial drone footage as well as high-resolution photography provided by the management of each course to create the illusion and give an in-game representation of real-world courses.

The courses also feature futuristic buildings, signage, hazards, fairways, greens, and climate as well as 360 unique fairways and dance floors to keep golfers swinging.

The full list of courses available at launch in PGA TOUR 2K23 includes:

• Atlantic Beach Country Club;

• Bay Hill Golf Club Lodge (Arnold Palmer Course);

• Copperhead (Innisbrook);

• Detroit Golf Club;

• East Lake Golf Club;

• Quail Hollow Club;

• Riviera Country Club;

• St George’s Golf and Country Club;

• The Renaissance Club;

• TPC Boston;

• TPC Deere Run;

• TPC Louisiana;

• TPC River Highlands;

• TPC San Antonio;

• TPC Sawgrass;

• TPC Scottsdale;

• TPC Southwind;

• TPC Summerlin;

• TPC Twin Cities; and

• Wilmington Country Club (South Course).

© BANG Media International

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Armie Hammer’s aunt ‘wasn’t shocked’ by rape and ‘cannibal’ allegations against the actor
Sir Sean Connery’s granddaughter Saskia shares photos of his family’s trip to Scotland to scatter his ashes
Kate Moss used 12-step programme
Blondie's night disturbed by 'firing squad'

Recommended