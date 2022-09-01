Twitter is testing letting users edit their posts.

The social media giant giving some people the ability to amend their tweets up to 30 minutes after they press send “a few times”.

The previous editions of the tweet will be visible so users can see that the message was edited with the version history available for those who view the tweet.

In a blog post, a spokesperson for the company said: “The time limit and version history play an important role here. They help protect the integrity of the conversation and create a publicly accessible record of what was said.”

Currently, it is going through internal testing and will be given out to those who pay for Twitter’s Blue service - which is available to users in the United States, Canada and New Zealand - later in September. However, it will only be tried out in one country.

According to the blog post, an edit button is one of the most requested features from the website’s 238 million users. Twitter urged people to see the proposed new feature as “a short period of time to do things like fix typos, add missed tags and more.”

They added: “We’re hoping that, with the availability of edit tweet, tweeting will feel more approachable and less stressful. You should be able to participate in the conversation in a way that makes sense to you, and we’ll keep working on ways that make it feel effortless to do just that.”

Twitter shared the news they were working on an edit button just after Elon Musk - who is currently in a legal battle with Twitter over his bid to purchase the site for $44 billion - posted a poll about the topic. However, Twitter stated they had been working on the function before the Tesla founder floated the idea.