Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi says the late actress had a "hidden talent" for photography.

The 'Grease' star - who had 36-year-old Chloe with first husband Matt Lattanzi - died from breast cancer aged 73 on August 8 at her home in southern California, surrounded by family and friends.

And in a touching tribute to her parent, Chloe shared the 'Summer Nights' singer was secretly gifted behind the camera and always encourage her to come out of her shell.

Sharing a carousel of snaps taken of her by Olivia, including one of her in the dance studio, Chloe shared on Instagram: "Through mama’s lens. she always got the best and realest out of me. Helped me with my shyness. Like my grandmother, my mama was an excellent photographer! Don’t know if you knew that about her. One of her many talents. Thank you for these mama. (sic)"

Olivia’s husband John Easterling announced the sad news of the Hollywood legend's passing last month.

He said about the actress, propelled to fame after playing Sandy in 1978 musical ‘Grease’: “Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural.

“We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”

Olivia's breast cancer started in 1992 when she was 44 years old, with the disease returning twice in 2013 and 2017.

She spent 30 years sharing her turbulent battle against the illness, along with her treatments and hope for survival.