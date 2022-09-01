Maya Jama's split from fiancé Ben Simmons was reportedly down to their "nonstop careers and endless travel".

The 28-year-old presenter got engaged to Kendall Jenner's ex last December but after she was pictured out and about without her engagement ring recently, insiders confirmed the pair called off their year-long romance in July in order to focus on their careers.

And now an insider has elaborated that the pair were heartbroken to have to end things but just couldn't make their schedules align.

A source told The New York Post: "It’s been a difficult time for them.

“While they both care for each other so much, they truly gave it their all and realise that they just come from two different worlds. They now understand they don’t have the time they thought to dedicate to this relationship.”

The source added: “After many long nights and hours of heartfelt talks, they finally realised as much as they love each other, their nonstop careers and endless travel have made it incredibly impossible to make it work."

A source close to Maya - who had been making frequent trips from her UK home to see the 26-year-old NBA player in America, where he plays basketball for the Brooklyn Nets - had told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “Maya called it off engagement after things came to head last month.

“She is not going back to New York now. It’s heartbreaking for both of them, especially as they were so committed to each other.

“They’re both young and want to focus on their careers.

“Maya has a bright future ahead of her with job offers coming in all over the world and is feeling positive.

"She has been hitting the gym a lot and spending time with her good friends.”

Maya previously dated British rapper Stormzy, 29, between 2015 and 2019.