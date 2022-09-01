Emily Andre is not ruling out having a third baby with her husband Peter Andre.

The busy working doctor has also told how cutting out drinking lets her run her busy life, and why she is promoting the importance of having vitamins as part of a balanced diet.

Emily, mum to Amelia, eight, son Theo, five, with father-of-four Pete, 49, told Mirror Online on Thursday (01.09.22) about the possibility of having another child with the ‘Mysterious Girl’ singer: “I’m not ruling it out. At the moment, I just feel like Theo has started school and I think, ‘Oh, it’s so nice’.

“There are no plans for kids at the moment. Maybe, at some point in the future but at the moment I really enjoy my job. I’m loving being a mum and I’m just really happy.”

Emily admitted she can suffer “mum guilt” as she juggles her challenging job with the NHS and childcare.

Emily added a teetotal lifestyle helps after she gave up booze nearly 10 years ago.

She stopped drinking after having daughter Amelia and said she only had a sip of Champagne at her wedding to Pete in 2015.

Emily said: “No alcohol has passed my lips – apart from cooking. I’m quite sociable, quite chatty so I don’t really miss it in a social situation. I definitely don’t miss the hangovers or the taste. I kind of just thought, ‘I’m doing it for social pressure’.

“I just never really started again. I don’t look back. It made me feel so much better, I feel so much happier and I sleep better.”

Pete also gave up booze shortly after Emily, with the doctor adding: “He thought, ‘I’m not going to go and buy a bottle of wine and have it by myself’.

“He just followed me really and we both realised it’s been a positive thing for us. For our health and just in general. It wasn’t for a moral thing or anything like that.

“I don’t have any problem with people drinking, I just realised it wasn’t something I needed in my life.”

Emily’s latest health mission is to highlight how Britons should adopt a balanced diet with contains plenty of iron and vitamin B12, as a frontwoman for the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board’s ‘We Eat Balanced’ campaign.

It comes after research showed 35% of women surveyed say they have been diagnosed with an iron deficiency.

Emily said: “The fact that so many women and girls are already affected by low iron levels or suspect they may be iron deficient is worrying because iron is an important mineral that’s involved in various bodily functions including to help support the immune system and the symptoms – including tiredness and lack of energy – can impact daily life.

“What better way to bring attention to this issue than by turning myself into a real-life iron woman for the day in support of AHDB’s We Eat Balanced campaign.

“Eating a balanced diet is key to helping us get the wide range of nutrients that our bodies need, and there are plenty of cost-effective options available too.”