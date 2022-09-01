Megan Thee Stallion is 'fascinating', says Ginger Gonzaga

Published
2022/09/01 20:00 (BST)

Megan Thee Stallion is a "fascinating person", according to Ginger Gonzaga.

The 27-year-old rapper makes a cameo appearance in the Marvel series 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law', and Ginger - who plays the part of Nikki Ramos - relished the opportunity to meet Megan.

She shared: "We were really kind of campaigning to get her on the show - Jameela [Jamil] knows her, so that was very helpful.

"I was just in shock when I met her, like, she's so cool and so interesting ... She's really this regal, smart, wonderful actor, and really funny and just powerful, like, what a fascinating person and artist."

Ginger didn't actually shoot a scene with the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker. But she was determined to meet her nevertheless.

The actress told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We obviously all snuck on to set that day and it was remarkable."

Meanwhile, Megan previously spoke about her ambitions in the movie business, revealing that she's keen to become a director one day.

The chart-topping rap star also described herself as a "film buff".

She shared: "I definitely want to be an actress, but I also really want to be a director. I love movies and I’m definitely a film buff.

"I like to create. Not only do I like to write music, I like to write stories. I definitely want to see these stories come to life."

Megan also confessed to being a huge fan of 'Euphoria'.

She said: "They got me on the edge of my seat.

"They got me wanting to cry, wanting to scream and everybody is giving the best performances right now on 'Euphoria'. I know these are characters and the show is not real, but they got me yelling at the TV like, ‘Girl, get it together! What are you doing?!'"

© BANG Media International

megantheestallion jameelajamil gingergonzaga

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Lea Michele admits to having an 'edge' to her personality
Christine Baranski 'hasn't processed' The Good Fight ending
My relationship with social media has changed, says Madison Beer
Olivia Newton-John's 'hidden talent' revealed by daughter Chloe Lattanzi

Recommended