Megan Thee Stallion is a "fascinating person", according to Ginger Gonzaga.

The 27-year-old rapper makes a cameo appearance in the Marvel series 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law', and Ginger - who plays the part of Nikki Ramos - relished the opportunity to meet Megan.

She shared: "We were really kind of campaigning to get her on the show - Jameela [Jamil] knows her, so that was very helpful.

"I was just in shock when I met her, like, she's so cool and so interesting ... She's really this regal, smart, wonderful actor, and really funny and just powerful, like, what a fascinating person and artist."

Ginger didn't actually shoot a scene with the 'Hot Girl Summer' hitmaker. But she was determined to meet her nevertheless.

The actress told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We obviously all snuck on to set that day and it was remarkable."

Meanwhile, Megan previously spoke about her ambitions in the movie business, revealing that she's keen to become a director one day.

The chart-topping rap star also described herself as a "film buff".

She shared: "I definitely want to be an actress, but I also really want to be a director. I love movies and I’m definitely a film buff.

"I like to create. Not only do I like to write music, I like to write stories. I definitely want to see these stories come to life."

Megan also confessed to being a huge fan of 'Euphoria'.

She said: "They got me on the edge of my seat.

"They got me wanting to cry, wanting to scream and everybody is giving the best performances right now on 'Euphoria'. I know these are characters and the show is not real, but they got me yelling at the TV like, ‘Girl, get it together! What are you doing?!'"