My relationship with social media has changed, says Madison Beer

Published
2022/09/01 20:00 (BST)

Madison Beer won't allow social media to "dictate [her] life anymore".

The 23-year-old star admits that her relationship with social media has changed over the years, and she's now determined to "prioritise real life".

Madison - who previously dated Brooklyn Beckham - shared: "Over the years my relationship with it has changed a lot. I just try to prioritise real life, my relationships and who I am in real life."

The singer remains active on social media platforms. However, it isn't as prominent in her life as it once was.

She told the BBC: "I use it, and I'm active on it, but I try not to let it dictate my life anymore.

"I just put a lot more of my focus into my music, who I am and what I stand for."

Madison shot to stardom in 2012, when Justin Bieber tweeted a video of a 13-year-old Madison covering Etta James' 'At Last'.

Despite her success, Madison found it tough to deal with social media during her teens.

The singer - who released her debut album, 'Life Support', in 2021 - explained: "It was really, really hard for me when I was younger, and I didn't have such a strong sense of self.

"People really dictated who I was, and obviously, that impacted me a lot - so it was hard."

Asked if she might one day take a break from social media. Madison added: "I do I think that is in the potential near future.

"I've definitely developed like a healthy relationship [with social media] and I've been able to use it when I want to, but also be off it when I feel like I need to be."

© BANG Media International

madisonbeer justinbieber brooklynbeckham

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Lea Michele admits to having an 'edge' to her personality
Megan Thee Stallion is 'fascinating', says Ginger Gonzaga
Christine Baranski 'hasn't processed' The Good Fight ending
Olivia Newton-John's 'hidden talent' revealed by daughter Chloe Lattanzi

Recommended