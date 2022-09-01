Kim Kardashian has paid a glowing tribute to JR Ridinger.

The Miami socialite died suddenly on Tuesday (30.08.22), aged 63, and Kim has taken to social media to heap praise on Market America founder, whose death was announced by his wife, Loren Ridinger.

Kim, 41, said on Instagram Story: "Memories were what both of you were the best at creating. Experiences for everyone, a place where everyone felt loved and special. The memories I will have with JR and you @lorenridinger will last a lifetime. My heart breaks for you and @amberridinger. JR will be so missed. I will always be here for you guys. I love you so much. (sic)"

Khloe Kardashian, Kim's sister, also sent her love and support to Loren.

She said: "I love you so much Loren! I am here for you and Amber always and forever! I love you! Your love is inspirational. Your love for one another will never end! It is infinite! I am so so so sorry! I'm praying."

Elsewhere, Serena Williams - who is currently competing at the US Open in New York - admitted to being heartbroken by the news.

In response to Loren's announcement, Serena said: "I am shattered as well for you and with you."

Loren announced the news on social media, revealing that her husband suffered a "sudden pulmonary embolism".

Alongside a throwback photo of them together, Loren wrote on Instagram: "I am shattered in every way possible. There is no love like our love [heart emojis] Please pray for me and my family. I love you @jrridinger for the rest of my life and beyond. It will only be you. 33 years of love together on this earth. (sic)"