Chrishell Stause has accused one of her 'Selling Sunset' co-stars of "being in need of attention".

The 41-year-old actress has taken aim at an unnamed co-star on social media, accusing them of chasing fame.

In a post set to Mariah Carey's 'Thirsty', Chrishell wrote on Instagram Story: "The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL (sic)"

Chrishell also urged her unnamed co-star to "leave [her] business out of it".

She wrote: "Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15 mins girl but leave my business out of it. (sic)"

Chrishell revealed that she's taken screenshots for future use, too.

She said on the photo-sharing platform: "Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now—not before—when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake [poop emoji]. If you want camera time—JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle. (sic)"

Last month, Chrishell admitted she's happy to live her life "out loud".

The actress conceded that appearing in the Netflix series is a double-edged sword - but she's willing to accept everything that's come her way over recent years.

She explained: "It’s important to remember that nothing’s too serious.

"I’m already going to have these ups and downs in my real life. All the details of what happens on the show are already out there. If there’s a way to give something a little bit more respect when I know it’s going to be taken out of context, I do want to be part of the narrative. I’ve kind of embraced it, and I’m just living my life out loud.

"I know that opens me up to a lot of criticism because I’m the first person to say: I don’t have it figured out."