Iggy Azalea 'battles motion sickness for three months'

Published
2022/09/01 23:00 (BST)

Iggy Azalea has been battling motion sickness for the last three months.

The 32-year-old rap star has been travelling on a bus as part of her ongoing tour with Pitbull - but she's been struggling with motion sickness since it started.

The blonde beauty - who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her teens to follow her rap ambitions - wrote on Twitter: "Living on a tour bus for literally 3 months when you have motion sickness is…

stress!!!! (sic)"

Despite this, Iggy recently revealed that she's loving the experience of being back on tour.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker - who has Onyx, two, with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - also confirmed that she's had "a lot fun" with Pitbull and his team.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Both our teams on tour get along so well. Genuinely everyone on both sides have a lot of fun and everyone is BEYOND kind to my son. It’s just a good environment I feel happy to be part of! (sic)"

What's more, Iggy confessed that touring has allowed her to escape negativity.

The chart-topping star revealed that touring reminds her that critical comments on social media are actually irrelevant in the grand scheme of things.

Iggy said: "Tour is my favorite time of year cause it reminds me annually nothing negative people say on here to me actually means anything and then I go home a lot richer. A dream really. [laughter emoji] (sic)"

In 2021, meanwhile, Iggy announced she was taking a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects".

However, the rap star later confirmed her return to the music scene via a Twitter post.

Iggy wrote: "A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

"But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.

"So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.

"I’m coming back. Cry about it. (sic)"

© BANG Media International

iggyazalea pitbull playboicarti

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Miami socialite JR Ridinger
Gloria Estefan feels 'overjoyed' about her Barbie doll
Chrishell Stause blasts 'attention-seeking' co-star
Lea Michele admits to having an 'edge' to her personality

Recommended