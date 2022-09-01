Iggy Azalea has been battling motion sickness for the last three months.

The 32-year-old rap star has been travelling on a bus as part of her ongoing tour with Pitbull - but she's been struggling with motion sickness since it started.

The blonde beauty - who was born in Australia but moved to the US during her teens to follow her rap ambitions - wrote on Twitter: "Living on a tour bus for literally 3 months when you have motion sickness is…

stress!!!! (sic)"

Despite this, Iggy recently revealed that she's loving the experience of being back on tour.

The 'Fancy' hitmaker - who has Onyx, two, with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - also confirmed that she's had "a lot fun" with Pitbull and his team.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Both our teams on tour get along so well. Genuinely everyone on both sides have a lot of fun and everyone is BEYOND kind to my son. It’s just a good environment I feel happy to be part of! (sic)"

What's more, Iggy confessed that touring has allowed her to escape negativity.

The chart-topping star revealed that touring reminds her that critical comments on social media are actually irrelevant in the grand scheme of things.

Iggy said: "Tour is my favorite time of year cause it reminds me annually nothing negative people say on here to me actually means anything and then I go home a lot richer. A dream really. [laughter emoji] (sic)"

In 2021, meanwhile, Iggy announced she was taking a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects".

However, the rap star later confirmed her return to the music scene via a Twitter post.

Iggy wrote: "A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

"But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.

"So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.

"I’m coming back. Cry about it. (sic)"