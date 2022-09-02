Jennifer Lopez feels like she's in "heaven" with Ben Affleck.

The 53-year-old star and Ben, 50, married in an spectacular ceremony in Georgia in August, and Jennifer has opened up about her wedding in her latest On The JLo newsletter.

Speaking about her wedding reception, Jennifer - who was actually engaged to Ben in the early 2000s - shared: "The truth is everyone's story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same.

"But for us, this was perfect timing. Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally "settling down" in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment.

"We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations. That night really was heaven... (sic)"

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance last year, after previously getting engaged in 2003.

And the 'Jenny from the Block' admits that they've both gone through lots of ups and downs in their lives to arrive at this point.

Jennifer - who has previously been married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony - said: "Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights. It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives.

"We couldn't have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness ... the hard-earned kind that's all the sweeter for the journey that came before it."