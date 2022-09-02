Madison Beer felt "really afraid" to admit to having borderline personality disorder (BPD).

The 23-year-old singer announced she'd been diagnosed with BPD - which impacts a person's ability to regulate their emotions - in 2020, and Madison admits that it was an "intimidating" experience.

She told the BBC: "I was really afraid to open up, because in the past anytime I've opened up to like social media or the public, it's always been made fun of.

"But now it's become such a part of who I am, that I'm really grateful I pushed myself to open up in that way.

"I think that I have a story that's worthy of being told, and I have a lot of growth that I would love to share."

Madison previously admitted that her diagnosis left her feeling suicidal.

The singer - who released her debut studio album, 'Life Support', in 2021 - feels she now has a better understanding of herself after opening up about the condition.

Madison - who previously dated Brooklyn Beckham - shared: "I haven’t really opened up publicly about a lot of the stuff [I was going through], but I was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. I was suicidal at one point. I was going through a really tough time, and I felt like making a break-up album amidst going through such real s*** was dumbing myself down in a way that I didn’t want to do.

"[But] once I was given a diagnosis, going through therapy three times a week, I was getting more in touch with my emotions and figuring out how to be stable. I was able to write better and understand myself better. So I could just write the story how I wanted it to be told."