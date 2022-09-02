Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck caught stomach bugs just days before their wedding.

The couple married at Ben's Georgia estate last month - following a Las Vegas ceremony in July - but Jennifer, 53, has revealed there were some "unexpected setbacks" ahead of their big day.

She said: "It had rained at sunset every day that week. Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named 'love bugs,' the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc - not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday.

"Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating 'til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend."

But Ben, 50, and Jennifer - who were engaged in 2003, before going their separate ways - didn't have to worry about the weather, as the sun "broke free" just at the right time during their nuptials.

Writing in her On The JLo newsletter, she added: "At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard.

"The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky. As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life."

The couple - who rekindled their romance last year - had their five kids in attendance to celebrate their marriage.

Jennifer has 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben has three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who he was married to from 2005 to 2018.

The 'Jenny From the Block' singer was also previously married to Ojani Noa and Cris Judd.