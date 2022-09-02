Sir Tom Jones has claimed Dame Shirley Bassey rejected the chance to perform a duet with him at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert because she didn't have her own spot on the bill.

The 82-year-old Welsh singer has told how his 85-year-old compatriot was going to be a "surprise guest" during his planned performance at Buckingham Palace in June, but claims the 'Big Spender' hitmaker only wanted to sing with Tom if she could blast out a few of her hits in her own solo section.

But neither Tom nor Shirley ended up performing.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, he said at the launch of ITV’s autumn entertainment schedule: "They just wanted me to do one of my songs, like 'Delilah' ... or something, and I was going to do a duet with Shirley Bassey.

"She was going to be a surprise guest on my spot, but then Shirley said, 'If I don’t get my own spot, I’m not going to do it.' "

Tom thinks it was "fair enough" that Shirley turned down the collaboration, because the legendary singer "deserved her own spot".

He added: "So that’s fair enough, isn’t it? I thought it was going to be a good thing.

"But she felt that she deserved her own spot, then I’d do mine, then we would do a duet."

Sir Rod Stewart ended up performing at the concert instead.

Tom once performed alongside Shirley on his 'This Is Tom Jones' variety TV show on New Year's Day 1971.

What's more, 'The Voice UK' coach Tom, who uses a walking stick, revealed he needs a new hip, and postponed his operation until October so he could finish his US tour.

He is quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: "I have got to have a new hip. I had this one done five years ago and it works great, so now this one is starting to go.

"I am all right for four songs and then it starts to hurt and I sit on a stool. I am as dedicated as the Queen. I have got to be steadfast."