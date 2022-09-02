Marie-Lou Nurk invited friends along on her first date with Jason Oppenheim.

The 25-year-old model struck up a relationship with 'Selling Sunset' star Jason, 45, following his split from co-star Chrishell Stause and he has now revealed that she only agreed to go to dinner with him in the first place if she could bring her friends along because she "hates" first dates.

Jason said: "I asked her to dinner the next day. She said yes, but then an hour before dinner, she's like, 'Is it cool if my friends come?. I'm like 'Ah...'"

Maire-Lou went on to explain that she asked for her friends to come along because she always fears a first date will be stunted into small talk if the two parties don't hit it off.

In the joint interview, she told PEOPLE: ""I hate first dates. When you're stuck in the conversation and you just don't know if you like the person or not, then you have to do a small talk. I hate it."

Meanwhile, Jason - who is known as the founder of The Oppenheim Group and appears on the real estate reality show 'Selling Sunset - added that his new girlfriend has featured in episodes of the hit Netflix show on occasion but is "ambivalent" to appearing regularly because she "doesn't want the publicity."

He added: "She has [been on it] a couple of times. I asked her, I don't think she... I think she's ambivalent. I don't think she has a desire for publicity. I think it's a little, maybe, more difficult for her."