Britney Spears has begged her sons for a face-to-face meeting after Jayden opened up about their rocky relationship in an interview.

The pop star has not seen either of her sons - Sean Preston, 16 and Jayden, 15 - in months as they are now living full time with their father Kevin Federline and Jayden lifted the lid on the rift in an ITV interview in which he declared it will take "a lot of time and effort" to repair the damage - and Britney has now responded in a lengthy social media post.

'Toxic' star Britney wrote: "I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be … to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls*** I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship !!!"

She went on: "Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me … I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life !!!! My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly !!!"

Britney then went on to address Jayden's positive comments about his good relationship with her estranged parents Jamie and Lynne Spears.

She wrote: "Maybe dear child YOU can explain to me why our family would do that (the conservatorship) to anyone !!!! I helped your father (Federline) who hasn’t had a job in 15 years …"

The singer then made a snide remark about her ex-husband's parenting, adding: "I assume it is easier for you guys not to have someone check on you to make sure you’re doing your homework !!!! I’m sure the standards of your dad smoking weed every day benefits your daily life at 15 and 16 to partake in a VERY COOL GENERATION !!!"

She added: "I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing. I’m so happy I was able to carry 4 tours, judge X Factor and WAAAY more … I did that for you. And Preston … I’m aware of your gift … I know you’re a teacher in my life and dear child I’m a teacher for you as well !!!"

Britney then wrote an emotional appeal to her boys, adding: "If you could pause for a second remember where you came from !!! I hope you can look in the mirror and remember … you are my child and always will be !!!! Since Preston didn’t speak, I send my love !!!

"I would love nothing more than to see you two face to face. Keep playing your gift on the piano … you and your brother both are brilliant and I’m so proud to call you both mine."

However, Britney added another swipe, writing: "As for my mental health … my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you resort to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart !!!'

"Tell your father to go try and at least mow the lawn … Psss if you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what memaw and paw paw (Jamie and Lynne) did to me was fine and call them not bad people … then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’s GOOD."

Britney spent more than a decade under a conservatorship run by her father Jamie which controlled almost every aspect of her life. She went on to accuse him of abusing his power over her and she was freed from the legal constraints last year.