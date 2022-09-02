Emma Roberts is to executive produce and star in 'Space Cadet'.

The 31-year-old actress has signed up for the new rom-com from writer-director Liz W. Garcia that will be distributed by Amazon Prime Video.

'Space Cadet' tells the story of Florida party girl Rex (Roberts), who turns out to be the only hope for the NASA space programme after a twist of fate puts her in training with other candidates who have better resumes but lack her smarts and heart.

Greg Silverman and Jon Berg will produce on behalf of Stampede Ventures, who are financing the film.

Berg, who serves as President of Production at Stampede Ventures, said: "Emma's incredible wit and comedic timing perfectly embodies the role of Rex, and Liz's rendering of this character makes the female take-over of the STEM field so uniquely relatable and fun, and we hope it inspires young women interested in the field.

"The space race continues to intrigue all of us globally, so we have no doubt viewers far and wide will connect with this amazing female-driven narrative."

Matt Huntley, Director of Worldwide Film Licensing for Prime Video, added: "We are thrilled to be working with Stampede Ventures on bringing 'Space Cadet' to Prime Video.

"Now more than ever, we all find ourselves in need of fun and adventure, and this charming movie will undoubtedly bring both to Prime Video members worldwide."

Emma is also set to star in the film 'Madame Web' in what is to be her first Marvel movie.

The flick is set in Sony's Spider-Man universe and is being directed by S.J. Clarkson with Dakota Johnson featuring in the title role.