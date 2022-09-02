Cameron Diaz celebrated her 50th birthday by throwing a glitzy dinner for her famous friends.

'The Mask' star marked the milestone on August 30 and she threw a party a day later at the swanky Nobu restaurant in Malibu, California with her husband Benji Madden, 43, by her side - with guests including the rocker's brother Joel Madden and wife Nicole Richie, pop star Adele, actress Zoe Saldana, director Judd Apatow and his wife Leslie Mann.

Benji was seen carrying a pile of presents for his wife during the evening.

The party comes shortly after Cameron announced plans to return to acting eight years after stepping away from the spotlight.

Cameron last appeared onscreen in 2014 movie remake 'Annie' and she will be reuniting with that film's co-star Jamie Foxx to make a new Netflix movie titled 'Back in Action'

Jamie, 54, recently revealed how he convinced her to return to Hollywood, telling ETOnline: "Cameron is such an incredible force and she has done so much in this business, We love her. Getting her to come on board basically involved asking her, 'Do you wanna have some fun? Just have some fun!' And I think that's what brought her to it."

Back in 2021, the 'Charlie's Angels' actress - who has been married to Benji Madden since 2015 and has two-year-old daughter Raddix with him - admitted that she had stepped away from the business in order to "manage" different aspects of her life.

She said:" When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time, there are parts of your life that end up being handed off to other people. For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me," she shared of her decision. "My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself. "I just went, 'I can't really say who I am to myself.' Which is a hard thing to face up to," she shared. "I felt the need to make myself whole. "