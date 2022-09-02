NeNe Leakes has marked a year since the death of her husband Gregg Leakes.

The TV star was left devastated when her partner died aged 66 on September 1, 2021 after a battle with cancer and she honoured his memory 12 months on by sharing videos of the couple dancing together in happier times - declaring she misses him every day.

Alongside a clip which showed them at a party together, NeNe wrote: "1 year in Heaven today! We love you and miss you sooooooooo much."

She also shared a picture of the pair holding hands, a shot of Gregg at the beach and an image taken on their wedding day.

NeNe captioned the post: "Memory lane."

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star held a memorial celebration for Gregg last month at her Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta, with former Bravo castmates including Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams, and Eva Marcelle among those in attendance.

Ahead of the anniversary of Gregg's death, the 53-year-old star admitted she still has good and bad days as she deals with her grief.

She explained: "I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me. So. Trying to keep my mind off of ... you know. Events that recently happened. Love you guys. I'm OK and I'm pushing through. "I have good days and bad days. But um. "They said it's normal. So, some days I'm up. Some days I'm down. "Today I felt like going to the salon. So. That was good. I normally don't go to the salon. I usually have people come to my house. Today, I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women. And that was good to be around other people. "Good days and bad days, pushing through.(sic)"