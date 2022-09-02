Kate Moss' makeup routine 'not very high maintenance'

2022/09/02 11:15 (BST)

Kate Moss' makeup routine is "not very high maintenance".

Unless she's getting dolled up for a night out, the 48-year-old supermodel keeps her day-to-day make natural and "basic".

She said: "I'd have to say I'm not very high maintenance when it comes to doing my own makeup.

"If I go out on a night ... I'll put more on obviously, do an eye. During the day, I keep it pretty basic."

The catwalk beauty also revealed she has been doing yoga and meditation to keep her "grounded and balanced".

She told Vogue in a Beauty Secrets video: "I've been meditating, doing yoga, just being much healthier … all of this stuff that can make you feel more grounded and balanced."

When it comes to skincare, the Cosmoss founder admits her 19-year-old daughter Lila - also a model - is always telling her off for not wearing sun protection.

She said: "My daughter tells me off all the time.

"I do know it's important."

In a separate video for British Vogue, Kate revealed her wild lifestyle left her adrenal glands and nervous system "f*****".

The blonde beauty was once known for her partying ways but has now been sober for some time, and revealed she used the self-help tome the 'Big Book' - which chronicles the famous 12-step recovery programme - to "fix" herself and examine her own "shortcomings".

She shared: “I learnt to look at myself, at my shortcomings and truthfully at who I am. And not be afraid. I started meditating every day, doing transcendental meditation, wild swimming... I tried everything [new].”

Kate - who has 19-year-old daughter Lila with former partner Jefferson Hack - loves to retreat to her garden when she's feeling tired.

She explained: “I come here and lie on the grass and burn frankincense. I listen to music and have a moment of peace. It’s so peaceful. This is where I come to get grounded."

