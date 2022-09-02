Sarah Michelle Gellar has mocked Howard Stern for saying her marriage to Freddie Prinze, Jr. wouldn't last.

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' co-stars tied the knot in 2002 and have two children together, and as they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary this week, Sarah pointed out the shock jock's comments from an interview with Freddie before they walked down the aisle together in which the DJ bet the relationship would collapse after 10 years.

She shared screenshots of the interview, tagged Howard's page and wrote: "What do you think? I think you owe us."

In the interview, Howard asked Freddie: "So you will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar even though you know that it won't last?"

Freddie replied: "Oh absolutely it will last!"

Howard then went on to tell him: "You think you gonna know how you feel at 35 - you're gonna be a completely different man," and Freddie retorted: "And she will be a completely different woman, but that's alright."

Howard then bet the marriage wouldn't last 10 years, telling the actor: "You're gonna hunt me down and go 'Howard I owe you money'."

The couple met on the set of 1997 horror movie I Know What You Did Last Summer and became engaged after a year of dating. They married in 2002 in a lavish ceremony in Mexico and went on to become parents to two kids, 12-year-old Charlotte and son Rocky, 10.

Last year, Freddie opened up about the secret to their happy marriage in an interview with HollywoodLife.

He told the publication: "Yeah, if there were a magic secret, I would’ve written a book, and everyone would know.

"I think it’s more about the person you’re with and the path that you travel on. Do you travel it together? And if you do take separate paths, do those paths lead back to the same one that you started on, or do they take you further and further apart?"

He added of his relationship with the 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' star: "Sarah and I have always been fortunate enough and thoughtful enough to stay on the same path, even when roads are going to take us away. I had a path that took me to New York for six weeks away from my kids and family, which is tricky. But again, the path brought me back to the one she and I started on back in the nineties."