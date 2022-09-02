Victoria Beckham's new handbag collection was designed to be practical.

The 48-year-old singer-turned-designer has just launched her new leather goods range for her eponymous label, and while she admits it's not "the sexiest thing to say", it was important to her that they were made to be used as opposed to just looking stylish.

She explained: "I often design with myself in mind, I’m very particular and detail-oriented when designing ready-to-wear, so I wanted to apply the same approach to creating a leather goods line.

“Although it’s not the sexiest thing to say, practicality was hugely important for me and has been considered throughout the design process. The handbags I use have to work for my everyday life and fit everything I need into it, so that was a great starting point for all the designs in the collection.”

On why now was the right time to move into the handbags market, she told WWD: “Launching into the leather goods category is a really important step for the brand and with our debut in Paris this coming season, we felt it was the right moment.

"Category forms the next stage of our strategic vision and having established the right positioning for fashion, it is now the time to develop a corresponding handbag business.”

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, has approved 11 new labels to join the schedule for the spring 2023 women’s ready-to-wear shows and Beckham's label is among those joining Paris Fashion Week.

The fashion event runs from September 26 to October 4.

This will be Beckham's first return to the runway since the COVID-19 pandemic.

She last held a live show for her luxury brand in London in February 2020, before moving to online shows in September 2020 and February 2021.

Last year, the designer held an off-calendar showroom presentation in Paris.

And Victoria admitted she could not put on a London Fashion Week show in September 2021 because she could not afford it.

She said: "Let’s hope we’re out of this pandemic by September.

“I do believe the best way to see fashion is a fashion show, to see the clothes, to hear the clothes, see models in the clothes, it’s hard to find a way that can beat that. We’ve tried the best we can to show that through digital but it’s difficult.

“Will I be doing a show in September? I don’t know. If I’m being really honest, the pandemic has really affected my business.

“Will I be in a position to spend all that money on a show? I don’t know, probably not. It will probably still be digital.

“I’d love to but I’m just being optimistic and realistic at the same time. It has affected business. I’m lucky to still have a business, but doing fashion shows costs a lot of money.”