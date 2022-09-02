Gizmo from 'Gremlins' is heading to 'MultiVersus' on September 6.

After it was confirmed that the villain from the classic 1984 black comedy horror film, Stripe, is heading to the world of the battle game, Player First Games has now announced another iconic character is on the way.

A tweet teased: “We’ve got a little, fluffy surprise headed your way on Tuesday."

For both fighters, the rules are: “Don’t expose them to sunlight, they hate it. Don’t get them wet. Whatever you do, never feed him after midnight.”

'MultiVersus' was the highest-grossing game of July.

The free-to-play platform fighter got off to an exceptional start with the first season beta beating 'Elden Ring' to the crown last month, according to a report by NPD.

According to reports, it was the Founder Packs that amped up sales, which offer character unlocks, exclusive items and much more.

RPG 'Elden Ring' still remains the biggest seller, having shifted a whopping 17 million copies since its launch in February.

Season 1 got underway on August 15, and Rick and Morty came aboard last week.