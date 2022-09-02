Bethenny Frankel has branded Instagram filters as "deceptive."

The 51-year-old businesswoman - who is known to TV audiences for appearing on 'The Real Housewives of New York City' for more than a decade - took to social media to post before-and-after filtered photos of herself in a bikini where she explained that images doctored by filters on Instagram are harmful to young women.

She wrote on Instagram: "This is NOT what I look like…and you know that bc I’m not vain and show you the real me. But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten….

"Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection. It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves."

The Skinnygirl founder - who is currently engaged to film producer Paul Bernon but has 12-year-old daughter Bryn from her previous marriage to pharmaceutical sales executive Jason Hoppy - went on to explain that edited images create a "false ideal" for men and slammed the notion of doctoring photos on social media as "destructive" and "irresponsible."

She added: "This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspirational. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s insecure and it’s inaccurate. There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood. It’s the opposite of inspirational. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s insecure and it’s inaccurate. Swipe to see what I really look like!"