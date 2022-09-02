RHONY star Kelly Bensimon wants her own Selling Sunset-style reality show

Kelly Bensimon wants her own reality show.

The 55-year-old star - who was married to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon from 1997 until 2007 and has daughters Sea, 24, and Thadeus, 24, with him - now works as a luxury real estate agent but found fame appearing on Bravo hit 'The Real Housewives of New York City' and would now love to front a show about her own busy life.

She said: "I’d love to celebrate any show that highlights the world of real estate. I’m a multi-hyphenate — mama-bear of two girls, queen of clean, hunter for the chicest new interiors … I actively work for Foodbank For New York City with my girls. … I’m a real estate broker. My life is a reality show. You can’t make this up!"

The former model and ex-ELLE editor went on to explain that she had been "prepared" to deal with wealthy clients and high-end property since before her stint on 'RHONY' and that making the move into real estate was a "natural segue" because of her previous endeavors.

She told UsWeekly: "I consider myself an arbiter of luxury, architecture and interior design. Luxury real estate is a natural progression for me. … It’s a convergence of everything I love to do. I had been in the luxury sector during my modeling days, had worked with ELLE magazine, and wrote luxury lifestyle books. It has been a natural and seamless segue.

