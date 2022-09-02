Jane Fonda is battling cancer for the third time.

The Golden Globe-winning actress and fitness guru, 84, announced the news on Friday (02.09.22) after already quietly undergoing six months of chemotherapy – but said she felt lucky to have been diagnosed with such a treatable form of the disease.

In 2010, Jane was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy in November to have it removed.

Then in January 2018 she had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip and pre-melanoma growths taken from her skin.

The thrice-married mum-of-three said on Instagram about her latest fight with the disease: “So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and have

started chemo treatments.

“This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

Experts say the overall survival rate for people in the US with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is 73%.

Jane also admitted she was in a “privileged” position as she has access to some of the world’s best doctors.

She added: "I realise, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.

“Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me.

"One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone.

"And the cancer, along with my age – almost 85 – definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities."