The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly moved into their new home in Windsor a 10-minute walk from the Queen’s apartments.

Prince William and his wife Duchess Kate, both 40, are said to be spending their first weekend at Adelaide Cottage after a “no-frills” move that apparently saw them “travel light” without bringing in expensive furniture or fixtures.

The Sun reported the move on Saturday (03.09.22), and said the couple chose the four-bedroom cottage so they can take their three children Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis on the nine-mile school run to Ascot when their lessons start next week.

It is understood the family have brought their black cocker spaniel Orla but will have no live-in staff or nanny for their youngsters and have asked only for a “lick of paint”, according to The Sun.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said: “This will be the first weekend Kate and William have spent at Adelaide Cottage as a family. It’s a lovely moment for them all.

“They had to have moved in this weekend, because the children have to start at their new school next week.

“The renovation is no-frills, by royal standards.”

She added it was a low-key move in “stark contrast” to the £2.4 million spent on moving Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, 37, and his wife Duchess Meghan, 41, into the nearby Frogmore Cottage, which they were gifted by the Queen as a wedding present in 2018.

Despite an extensive refit, the Sussexes moved out after only six months when they quit life as senior working royals to live in America, where they now have a £11 million nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom mansion in Montecito, California, which they share with their children Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet.

The Sussexes are keeping their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk, where they enjoy spending holidays and Christmases.

A spokesman for the Cambridges did not want to comment, The Sun reports.

Along with being a 10-minute walk from the Queen’s Windsor apartments, Adelaide Cottage is only 800 yards from Frogmore Cottage.

The Sussexes renewed their lease this April on the property and are using the house as their home when they come to Britain as it comes with Windsor Castle armed security.