Tom Grennan has reportedly secretly got engaged to his girlfriend Danniella Carraturo.

The ‘Don’t Break My Heart’ singer, 27, is said to have popped the question earlier this year and seemingly managed to keep the news she said yes quiet for seven months.

And an insider told The Sun on Friday (02.09.22) he chose not to wear an engagement ring in public to keep it under wraps.

A source told the publication: “Tom proposed at the end of February and they couldn't be happier.

“They have only been together for a couple of years but Tom knew from the outset Danniella was special.

“Her engagement ring is stunning – it’s a massive diamond with a silver band.

“Tom’s not been wearing a ring for his shows as he wanted to keep things as quiet as possible but he's got a tattoo tribute to her.

“Obviously he has quite a few famous friends due to his job but don’t expect a glossy magazine wedding shoot.

“The plan is a simple family ceremony not some big showbiz bash.”

Tom and Danniella met in a lift on the way to a bar in early 2020, but despite their romance getting off to a great start lockdown is said to have put them “on the rocks” like millions of other couples during the pandemic.

They are said to have split despite trying to keep the romance alive via FaceTime chats.

But after a few months apart they reportedly reconciled.

Tom’s single ‘Remind Me’, which reached 27 in the UK charts when it was released in March, was about winning her back.

He sang on the track: “I needed the time to find m, I made a mistake and I'm sorry, If we try this again, I promise that I will never leave.”

He has also said about their relationship: “Of course she inspires my music. She is amazing. She is my life.

“She is the reason I really did change my ways and she has helped me get to the place I am at now. We are happy and the woman of my dreams so I am happy.”