John Boyega's dad is his biggest fan and wears t-shirts with his son's face on them.

The 30-year-old actor - who portrayed Finn in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy films 'The Force Awakens', 'The Last Jedi' and 'The Rise of Skywalker' - has revealed his pop Samson Adegboyega is so proud of his son's acting that he parades around the house in a Boyega t-shirt.

He told the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast: "My dad is a big fan, he's a big Boyega fan.

"He even has t-shirts with my face on it he wears in the house.

"There is a Finn t-shirt of me shooting a blaster, it's got a long strip of blue and my dad wears it sometimes with his pyjama bottoms.

"It's an interesting sight.

"Most parents don't have that."

Met with laughter from host Josh Horowitz, he insisted: "He really is a big fan.

"But, for me, it's just a normality that they have.

"And I like that they don't necessarily care to an uncomfortable point, they are cool with it."

Despite his dad being proud of his son's stint in 'Star Wars', Boyega recently insisted he has no plans to return.

He said: "At this point I'm cool off it. I'm good off it. I think Finn is a

good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things, the games, the animation. But I feel like '(Episode) VII' to '(Episode) IX' was good for me."

Boyega has appeared in a number of projects since his 'Star Wars' adventure came to an end and he explained that he wants to be a "versatile" actor.

The 'They Cloned Tyrone' star said: "To be fair, (with) the allies that I've found within Joel Taylor and Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, Viola Davis, all

these people I've been working with... versatility is my path."