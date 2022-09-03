John Boyega didn't enjoy being in 'Star Wars'.

The 30-year-old actor starred as stormtrooper Finn in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in 2015 and reprised the part again in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', but admitted that he was ready to leave the Disney franchise after the first movie because he was ready to "do other things."

He said: "After episode seven, for eight and nine I wanted to do other things. The nature of a franchise is it’s a but it’s a whole bunch of months and it’s hard to squeeze in months in between. You don’t get to spend three months showing your versatility in something else. What you do have is three pictures where you’re the same character. That’s not fun for me. I know it’s fun for you guys but it’s not fun for me. I want to have a chance to at least do other things for now."

However, the 'Detroit' star - who has more recently branched out into roles in upcoming movies 'The Woman King' and 'They Cloned Tyrone' - went on to explain that he now wants to build up a "trust" with fans and use his time "more intelligently."

Speaking on the 'Happy, Sad Confused' podcast, he told host Josh Horowitz: "Because you have to gain the trust of the audience. And with a franchise, you’re covered by visual effects and a big marketing team and all of that. You’re covered by that but you’ve got to do your time on the road winning the hearts and minds of the audience. And I want to do my time a bit and work with several different people and use my time more intelligently.”

John has also been subject to rumours that he is to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe but insisted he does not want to be cast in the multimedia comic book franchise because of how much he would have to commit to one role.

He added: "In terms of the Marvel thing specifically, you would have to show up and do a cameo in the TV shows and after that they might tease your character and you would go away for a bit but then do one movie. I’m like ‘Nah, bruv.’ I enjoy watching that but being involved is a whole different thought. I commend the actors who know how to do that but that’s a whole different thing.”